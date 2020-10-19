Just as you can train your body to be faster and stronger, you can also optimize your mind. You can discover how with Learn How to Learn 10x Faster & Boost Your Memory, a one-hour course that is 87% off full-price today at $24.99.
In today's fast-changing world, the ability to absorb new information is a very valuable skill. While everyone has their limit, most of us could learn faster by adopting the techniques used by memory experts.
Through 14 video tutorials, this course helps you master the techniques in minutes. Along the way, you discover how to improve your retention while reading and perform daily routines to improve recall.
The course also draws inspiration from record-breakers, giving you an insight into the full potential of your own mind.
Your instructor is Eralp Sendan, a project manager by day and a memory coach by night. He has been studying memory training for a decade, and his online courses have earned him a rating of 4.3 stars on Udemy.
This course normally sells for $200, but you can get lifetime access now for just $24.99.
