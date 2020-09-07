With no Amazon Prime Day this summer, it looks like retailers have been saving up their best deals for Labor Day. A lot of the sales kicked off last week or over the weekend and most are still live through the end of the day today giving you ample opportunity to shop them up.
Given that our main summer spending event has been postponed, Labor Day this year has a ton of great sales. We've already been through and highlighted the best on an individual retailer basis at places like Best Buy and Lowe's, though there are still so many deals on those lists that it can be a little overwhelming. Do not fear, though, as we've picked out just the very best Labor Day deals across all the major retailers and rounded them up below in one easy to read list.
The deals below are the ones you definitely do not want to miss this year with discounts that are worth jumping on while you still have the chance. Once Labor Day is over, we don't know when we'll see prices like this again — perhaps not until Black Friday — so be sure to capitalize on them while you can.
Labor Day Deals You Don't Want to Miss
- : LG Nano 81 Series 4K Smart TVs | Up to 50% off at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Devices | From $17.49 at Best Buy
- : Apple AirPods Pro | $219.95 at Amazon
- : Rosetta Stone Labor Day sale
- : Amazon Fire TV Stick | $29.99 at Amazon
- : Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 | $300 off at Best Buy
- : Samsung 4K Smart TV Factory Reconditioned Sale | From $300 off at Woot
- : Purple Labor Day sale
- : Apple MacBook Pro | Up to $300 off at Best Buy
- : iRobot Smart Vacuum Cleaners | Up to $100 off at Best Buy
- : iPhone SE | From $0 per month at Verizon
- : Samsung Galaxy S20 Series | Up to $300 off at Best Buy
LG Nano 81 Series 4K Smart TVs | Up to 50% off at Amazon
LG's 55- and 65-inch 4K UHD NanoCell TVs feature Amazon Alexa's smart voice assistant and Google Assistant built-in, along with the WebOS platform so you can access streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and more. They feature AirPlay 2, too. This is a one-day deal that just popped up today and will expire tonight or when sold out.
Amazon Echo Devices | From $17.49 at Best Buy
Pretty much the entire range of Amazon Echo devices is discounted at Best Buy right now meaning you can add Alexa to more rooms in your house without breaking the bank. You can also find a lot of these deals available in Lowe's Labor Day sale.
Apple AirPods Pro | $219.95 at Amazon
This price matches the lowest we've ever seen on the AirPods Pro. This is a unique deal we've only seen once before and that was just a couple weeks ago. Chances are you won't be able to save this much until at least Black Friday.
Rosetta Stone Labor Day sale
Save $100 on the lifetime membership. That's a lifetime of learning available to you. Forever. For $100 off. You could become a multi-lingual genius. Rosetta Stone memberships are on sale starting September 3 and running through Labor Day. Pick a language (or the unlimited languages service), choose your subscription length, and you could save over 45% off the usual cost in the process.
Amazon Fire TV Stick | $29.99 at Amazon
Start streaming your favorite shows and movies from services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime with the Amazon Fire TV Stick at 25% off. You'll also get a 1-year complimentary subscription to Food Network Kitchen.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 | $300 off at Best Buy
The Surface Laptop 3 only released late last year, and we haven't seen a lot of deals since thanks to all the stuff going on in the world. This is one of the best discounts the Laptop 3 has ever had, and if you're in the market for a laptop you won't do much better.
Samsung 4K Smart TV Factory Reconditioned Sale | From $300 off at Woot
Select Samsung 4K Smart TVs are on sale today only starting at $300. Each of these TVs has been refurbished by Samsung to ensure they're in proper working condition, and a 90-day Samsung warranty is included with the purchase.
Purple Labor Day sale
Purple's Labor Day sale is live now with up to $350 off Mattress + Sleep bundles, while the Purple Mattress, Purple Hybrid, and Purple Hybrid Premier mattresses are up to $150 off separately.
Apple MacBook Pro | Up to $300 off at Best Buy
If you're in the Apple ecosystem, you can make some killer savings on its top-of-the-line laptops with as much as $300 off MacBook Pro models for a limited time.
iRobot Smart Vacuum Cleaners | Up to $100 off at Best Buy
Save as much as $100 on top-tier iRobot Roomba smart vacuum cleaners. Put your feet up and let your little robot friend do the hard work for you.
iPhone SE | From $0 per month at Verizon
Verizon is offering the new iPhone SE for free when you sign up and add a new line of service on an Unlimited plan. You can also choose the iPhone SE with a higher storage capacity for $5 or $10 per month if you're looking for more space.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series | Up to $300 off at Best Buy
Samsung's flagships handsets are available at a steep discount with qualified activation. Save on the S20, S20+ or the S20 Ultra while you can. After all, flagships are flagships for a reason. Don't expect sales unless there's a holiday.
Satechi Labor Day Sale | 15% off at Amazon
Celebrate Labor Day weekend with a sale on Satechi's well-reviewed tech accessories. Entering code SATLDAY15 during checkout at Amazon or Satechi's website will save you 15% off the items in your cart.
Tribit QuietPlus 72 Bluetooth headphones
These headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 tech, active noise-cancelling, and even a wired mode if you want to save on the battery. All these features for less than $40 makes this one of the best values you can get in headphones this Labor Day. Clip the on-page coupon and use code LBDQPLUS.
Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat | $30 off
We used to see Google Nest deals all the time, but now they are few and far between. Luckily for you, this deal is active at Best Buy, too. The Nest is super smart and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Use your phone to adjust the temperature and setup automatic scheduling. Saves you energy and money in the long run, too.
Surfshark VPN | $47.76 at Surfshark
Browse anonymously, securely, and with no geographic barriers. It works great on mobile, macOS, and Windows, and you can use it on an unlimited number of devices. Get this limited-time deal and protect yourself for 2 years before it's too late — the price is set to rise permanently in a couple of days.
