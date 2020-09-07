With no Amazon Prime Day this summer, it looks like retailers have been saving up their best deals for Labor Day. A lot of the sales kicked off last week or over the weekend and most are still live through the end of the day today giving you ample opportunity to shop them up.

Given that our main summer spending event has been postponed, Labor Day this year has a ton of great sales. We've already been through and highlighted the best on an individual retailer basis at places like Best Buy and Lowe's, though there are still so many deals on those lists that it can be a little overwhelming. Do not fear, though, as we've picked out just the very best Labor Day deals across all the major retailers and rounded them up below in one easy to read list.

The deals below are the ones you definitely do not want to miss this year with discounts that are worth jumping on while you still have the chance. Once Labor Day is over, we don't know when we'll see prices like this again — perhaps not until Black Friday — so be sure to capitalize on them while you can.

Labor Day Deals You Don't Want to Miss