If you haven't yet ordered a Kindle, or if yours is looking a little long in the tooth, then you'll want to take advantage of this Cyber Monday sale for $30 off the base model Kindle. Don't be fooled into thinking you're getting an inferior product just because it's the entry-level version. Amazon has brought down many of the features from the higher-end Kindles to this model, making it a perfect pick up for your first (or second, or third) e-reader.

Amazon started out its life as an online bookseller, and less than 15 years later it launched the first Kindle e-reader. Ever since then, millions of people have downloaded billions of books, magazines, newspapers, and other readable content on their Kindle devices and Kindle apps. It truly was a revolutionary device.

The Amazon Kindle (10th Gen) is the perfect device for the casual reader or bookworm. Its battery lasts for weeks, it can hold thousands of books, and it has a built-in backlight so you can read in darker rooms without disturbing others.

10 reasons to pick up a new Kindle:

Let there be light!

The entry-level Kindle now comes equipped with a built-in front light, so that you can read to your heart's content in darker spaces or darkened rooms, and not bother those around you. This was a feature originally only found on higher-end models like the Paperwhite. Time to get lost in that thriller!

Kindle Owner's Lending Library and Prime Reading

Once you have a Kindle, you can take advantage of the Kindle Owner's Lending Library to borrow one book at a time for free! If you're a Prime member, you can borrow one Prime Reading book per month for free. Granted, the selection is a bit limited compared to the books offered for sale, but it's still pretty impressive! For instance, you can read classics like 1984 from the Kindle Owner's Lending Library or favorites like The Hobbit or Hary Potter from Prime Reading.

Kindle Unlimited

Kindle Unlimited is an affordable e-book subscription service that lets you download as many e-books as you can read each month. This treasure trove includes over one million books, current magazines, and thousands of audiobooks, and can be utlized on any Kindle device or in the Kindle app. Amazon offers a free 30-day trial, with special rates for monthly an bi-annual subscriptions.

Borrow from your local library

Did you know that many local libraries will let you borrow books in e-book format, so long as you have a valid library card? You can then download these onto your Kindle device and read at your leisure.

Borrow from your family

If you are a Prime member, you can share content with, and borrow content from, other members of your family. We did a writeup on just how to do this a few months back, so be sure to read that piece and start taking advantage of your loved one's Prime purchases!

Audible integration

If you have an Audible account and purchase a book from the Kindle store, you can typically add a narrated version for a few dollars more and seamlessly switch between your e-book and audiobook. Additionally, many of the Kindle Unlimited, Prime Books, and Kindle Owners Lending Library books are available in audio format, so if you have to put that book down to drive to work, you can continue listening where you left off in the car.

Special Offers

I know what you're thinking... seriously, Special Offers as a benefit? Yeah, I mean it! Choosing a Kindle device with Special Offers not only saves you a fair chunk of change (up to $20 sometimes), but the special offers are not that intrusive at all. They only appear on the lock screen so they never bug you, and most of the time they are relevant and targeted at your interests. The ads I typically get are for other books I might be interested in, and not toilet paper or other irrelevant junk. So get a Kindle with Special Offers and save some money in the process!

Recycle/Upcycle

Did you know that Amazon will recycle your old or broken Kindle device? They have an official recycling program for your truly broken-down gadgets, or if your device is still in working order and you just want to upgrade, you can participate in Amazon's trade-in program. The trade-in program will give you some cash back for your device, and up to 25% off a new Kindle!

Long lifespan

Amazon's Kindle devices are tough and rugged, and can withstand quite a bit of use and abuse. I had my second-generation Kindle for four years before I sold it, and am on year three for my current Paperwhite. As long as you take decent care of your device, it should be in working order for many years to come, making that $60 investment all the more worthwile.

Long battery

The Kindle will last several weeks (even up to a month) on a single charge, which is amazing and bananas at the same time. This means you can bring it with you on any vacation and read to your hearts content without needing to worry about bringing yet another charging cable with you. But having such impressive battery life can be a mised blessing... sometimes I forget to charge it because it's lasted so long!