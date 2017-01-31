HTC is losing execs, and gaining a reputation.
HTC has lost another big-name executive in Jason Mackenzie, the face of the company's U.S. division where he served as president for over two years before moving onto an executive vice president role of the Taiwanese outfit's global arm in early 2016.
After 12 amazing years, today is my last day @htc. It was a great run & I feel blessed. Thank you Peter Chou, @cherwang, & TeamHTC.— Jason Mackenzie (@JasonBMac24) January 31, 2017
The Seattle-based exec had been with HTC for 12 years, moving over from Siemens in late 2005 to take on the then-powerhouse's growing smartphone sales division. He moved through the ranks, switching over from U.S. sales to global and back, finally settling on a more expansive role early last year.
The loss comes just five days after Claude Zellweger, HTC's VP of Design, left for Google's Daydream VR division. Both departures leave gaps in the company's executive team at a time when it is struggling to transition from a smartphone OEM to a global player in the VR market with the HTC Vive.
Its recent smartphones, the HTC U Ultra and U Play, were announced shortly after CES, and will go on sale in early March.
Reader comments
Mackenzie....
I liked the guy, especially in how he keeps M7 owners updated on Android OS upgrades through Twitter. It was that time that I remember HTC was trying much harder to deliver updates in a timely manner.
Wishing you the best of luck in your future endeavors, Mackenzie!
Time is ripe for Google to scoop up (buy) HTC for manufacturing their hardware!
And then maybe sell it off (smh).
That would be awesome
Apple should buy HTC. Then they could easily get into the Android space with nice hardware.
Uh, Google has already contracted HTC as an ODM.
If HTC's getting bought over by anyone, it would probably be Google as their manufacturing arm.
Yeah, and then they could buy HP and get into the Windows 10 game too! /s smh
Lol !!! well said
I have always love HTC as a manufacturer it's Android skin is top notch my favorite behind stock
Good,the more of these over-paid useless gits they lose the better..
The ones leaving are the ones who have been in charge while HTC has continously gone backwards and downhill almost to the point of bankruptcy,tending to point to the fact that these gits were usless at their jobs...
12 years ago was the time of the hd2,when HTC were thought to be at the forefront of smartphone development and had a good future in front of them,stupid HTC decided d that America was the place to be,stupid HTC,350 m Americans v 5 billion elsewhere...
Hey Tim, anytime you post, you've always got a problem with America.
Happy brexit.
That's because America is responsible for an awful lot of the world's major problems.
One of the minor problems is that firms seem to have the idea that if they concentrate on the American market,the rest of the word will happily buy what are American centric devices,as many have found out,the rest of the world's population don't agree with that marketing idea..
As I pointed out,350 m Americans v 5 billion others,of which at least 1b have comparable money as Americans to spend on devices..
P.s enjoy trump..
Not "America's problem" when a company has a poor brand focus...That is the company's fault.
Sorry but the UK market and the Australian markets are peanuts in size...
And the only growing markets are China and India, both which want nice but cheap phones...Not what HTC tried to brand themselves as...
And when VR becomes the next 3D and they realize the market is very small...HTC will not have Vive or Vive 2 to save them...
I will, and have a nice day, eurotrash.
Dude, you've been so angry lately. Not used to this side of you. lol