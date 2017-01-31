HTC is losing execs, and gaining a reputation.

HTC has lost another big-name executive in Jason Mackenzie, the face of the company's U.S. division where he served as president for over two years before moving onto an executive vice president role of the Taiwanese outfit's global arm in early 2016.

After 12 amazing years, today is my last day @htc. It was a great run & I feel blessed. Thank you Peter Chou, @cherwang, & TeamHTC. — Jason Mackenzie (@JasonBMac24) January 31, 2017

The Seattle-based exec had been with HTC for 12 years, moving over from Siemens in late 2005 to take on the then-powerhouse's growing smartphone sales division. He moved through the ranks, switching over from U.S. sales to global and back, finally settling on a more expansive role early last year.

The loss comes just five days after Claude Zellweger, HTC's VP of Design, left for Google's Daydream VR division. Both departures leave gaps in the company's executive team at a time when it is struggling to transition from a smartphone OEM to a global player in the VR market with the HTC Vive.

Its recent smartphones, the HTC U Ultra and U Play, were announced shortly after CES, and will go on sale in early March.