Cyber Monday is over but Cyber Week is just beginning. Along with some of the best Cyber Monday deals still live today, we're also seeing new discounts appear on various products and services.

One offer that was just launched today could score you three weeks of YouTube TV for free! This live TV streaming service regularly offers a short 7-day free trial, though thanks to Cyber Week, the trial has been extended to 21 days but only if you sign up before December 10. If you decide to keep your membership after the trial ends, you'll score $21 off your first monthly payment and drop its price down to $43.99.

There are a ton of other great streaming deals you can still grab after Cyber Monday, including discounts on streaming devices like the Fire TV Stick or Roku Streaming Stick, services like Audible and Amazon Kids+, and even smart TVs so you can watch in glorious 4K without needing any additional devices plugged in.

With your YouTube TV subscription, you'll gain access to over 85 live TV channel that you can watch nationwide. Just download the YouTube TV app on your phone, smart TV or streaming device, or tablet to start watching. You'll be able to watch channels like Food Network, FS1, HGTV, MSNBC, Fox News, NFL Network, Nickelodeon, and TNT. Some channels do vary based on where you live. You also gain access to NBA and MLB networks and unlimited cloud DVR storage so you can record and rewatch whatever you like.

YouTube TV normally costs $64.99 monthly and will renew automatically unless you decide to cancel your subscription. You get access to three streams and six acconunts per household with your membership.

This deal on YouTube TV is coming to an end in just seven days, so be sure to sign up now to give the service a shot and see if it's a good match for your household.