What you need to know
- Google is rolling out an update for Roku devices that will make YouTube TV accessible from the YouTube app.
- The move acts as a workaround to Roku removing the YouTube TV app from its channel store.
- The two companies are reportedly still negotiating the terms of YouTube TV on Roku devices.
Google has just introduced a new update to the YouTube app on the best Roku devices that will make YouTube TV accessible from within the app. The new option to "Go to YouTube TV" will be available on the left sidebar of the main YouTube app.
The move comes after Roku removed the YouTube TV app from its Channel Store after negotiations with Google apparently broke down over the terms of the app. Google reportedly asked Roku to provide a dedicated row for YouTube search results, and Roku has accused Google of "unfair and anti-competitive requirements to manipulate your search results."
In a blog post about the new feature, Google states that the companies are still in ongoing negotiations over access to YouTube TV. Anyone with the app already on their devices will continue to have access to the service, but anyone else will have to go through the YouTube app. Google also states that it's trying to make sure Roku devices meet its "technical requirements" to "ensure a consistent and high-quality YouTube experience."
The move is likely not going to please Roku. Android Central has reached out for a comment but has yet to receive a response. In the meantime, Google states that if worst comes to worst, it is working with its partners on the possibility of providing free streaming devices.
According to Google (via The Verge), customers cannot sign up for new YouTube TV subscriptions through the workaround, as it's only for viewing content. The new feature will come only to Roku devices "over the next few days" since YouTube TV is still available on other devices like Chromecast with Google TV. The feature may expand to other devices over time.
