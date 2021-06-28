YouTube TV is finally adding the option to watch 4K content thanks to the new 4K Plus package introduced on Monday.

The new package brings higher resolution content to the best streaming devices from networks like NBC, ESPN, FX, Discovery Networks, and more.

The package also brings additional goodies. With 4K Plus, YouTube TV subscribers will be able to download content for offline viewing on the best Android phones or tablets, which is ideal for users on the go who might not experience the most stable cellular connection. The package also gives subscribers unlimited simultaneous streams over Wi-Fi, which may be handy for big families that might require more than the three-stream limit on the base YouTube TV package.

The package will run users an additional $20 per month. That's admittedly a lot to ask for considering the lack of live 4K content available, and YouTube TV isn't exactly inexpensive with a standard $65/month price tag. Fortunately, early sign-ups can enjoy 4K Plus for just $10 per month during the first year after a one-month free trial.

Google is also working on bringing new features for sports fans, such as the ability to jump directly into different sections of live events and competitions, smarter search for sports content to add to the DVR, and a new medal count view.