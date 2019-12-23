YouTube is currently testing a new feature that will be a great help to both creators and their audience. The new "featured in this video" section will make it easier for viewers to find and subscribe to YouTubers when they appear in videos from other channels.

Previously, creators would have to go through the trouble of manually adding all of the links in the description of the video, detailing each YouTuber that appeared in the video. A perfect example of this was shown off in Rene Ritchie's Tech YouTube Rewind: Best of 2019 video. In the video, he features some of his favorite tech YouTubers of the year and includes links to each one in the description.