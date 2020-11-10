Google has introduced a new promotion in the UK, which allows YouTube Premium subscribers to redeem a Stadia Premiere Edition bundle for free (via Android Police). The Stadia Premiere Edition bundle, which is priced at £90 in the country, comes with a Chromecast Ultra and a Clearly White Stadia Controller.

If you have a YouTube Premium subscription, you should see a message about the Stadia Premiere Edition offer when you open the YouTube app on your phone. Even if you don't see the message yet, you can still check if your eligible for the offer by visiting this URL. It is important to note, however, that the promo is currently limited to the UK. Whether or not Google plans to expand the availability of the promo to other regions, is something that remains to be seen.

After you accept the offer, you will receive a personal redemption link for the Stadia Premiere Edition bundle. You have until December 31 to redeem your freebie from the Google Store.

According to a screenshot shared by Twitter user @RandomNoobYT, you must have an active paid YouTube Premium subscription since November 6 or earlier. This means YouTube Premium subscribers who signed up for the service after November 6 or those of you who are on a free trial won't be able to claim a free Stadia Premiere Edition bundle.