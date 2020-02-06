Google sources have let slip to 9to5Google that the transition from Google Play Music to YouTube Music will take a major step soon. YouTube will soon gain the ability to store a user's entire music library. Internal beta testing of the feature has begun across platforms using the YouTube Music service, sources say.

Uploading a user's music library was an original feature for Google Music, later Google Play Music, and YouTube Music will incorporate your music library if you already uploaded it to Google. 9to5Google reports that Google Play Music users will be invited to port their music collection to the new YouTube Music within the next few months. Google Play Music is expected to shut down completely in the second half of 2020.

Legacy users from the iPod days will certainly have a large music collection on digital files, but we wonder how many newer users, who started collecting music in the last few years, will benefit from this feature. This seems more like an effort to smoothly sunset Google Play Music. Google Play Store and other Google Play features won't be disappearing, so this just shows the strength of the YouTube brand, especially when it comes to music listening.

