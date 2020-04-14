Having already added a Lyrics section to the Now Playing tab and reorganized the library to make listening to your existing library a more pleasant experience, Google is now turning its attention to making discovering new music a little easier in the YouTube Music app. It's aggregating music discovery into a new 'Explore' tab and sunsetting the previous 'Hotlist' section.

The tab will divide music into two categories: one dedicated to highlighting the latest releases and another that further breaks the options down by moods and genre.

New Releases will feature the latest popular albums, tracks and music videos, as well as brand new content suggested based on your listening history. Moods & Genres will help users find the perfect playlist or genre for any moment, whether you are relaxing, working out, or in the mood for some feel-good music.

The change should start rolling out to both Android and iOS users with the latest versions of the app on each platform. That's not all, though, as the web player is slated to receive the same makeover soon, all while the YouTube Music team promises to follow up with even more improvements in the coming days. Given the rate at which they've been releasing new features, we're inclined to believe them.

