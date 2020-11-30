This gaming monitor has all the features you'll need to get yourself in the game, and you'll love the way it looks. Whether it's the great panel, the huge 34-inch 21:9 aspect ratio, or the extra-cool Lunar Light RBG system, you'll really appreciate the level of detail it gives any modern game whether you use a PC or a next-gen console. This is already a pricey monitor, but you can save $177 on Amazon for Cyber Monday .

Alienware has made its name selling high-quality gaming gear over the years, but it looks like it has saved its best for 2020!

Alienware has been making great gaming products for years and its experience shows when you take a look at this great 34-inch curved monitor. It packs an ultra-wide 3440x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh with G-SYNC, an antiglare coating, and a full array of Alienfx LED lighting.

If you're looking for the perfect monitor to finish off your gaming PC build or to pair with your new next-gen console, you need to check out this big wide boy from Alienware.

It has all the features that make a gaming monitor great: a 1900R curved display, WQHD 3440x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh with NVIDIA G-SYNC tech, a fast IPS display with antiglare coating, and fully customizable LED lighting through Alienfx.

Connecting is easy thanks to options that include DisplayPort, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.0. Being an ultrawide it only needs one connection so a single cable that's easy to hide keeps your desktop looking sleek.

If you want to do a little work between gaming sessions, it also has a 98% DCI-P3 colorspace for pixel-perfect media editing and like all ultrawides there is plenty of space for multiple windows. This monitor really does it all and it's available at a great Cyber Monday price.