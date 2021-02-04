Samsung started rolling out an update (via TizenHelp) for the Galaxy Watch 3 with a number of new features that further enhance the watch's usefulness. One of the most important additions to the watch is support for Samsung SmartThings Find, which launched last year. With the service now on the watch, owners of the Galaxy Watch 3 can now locate their wearable if it ends up missing somehow. And if it's offline, Bluetooth Low-Energy will come to the rescue by pinging nearby devices to help you track it down.

The new update also improves the watch's health features and should speed up its ability to auto-detect workouts, meaning you can worry less about your watch not keeping up. Additionally, if you have the Hand Wash app, the watch will now be able to auto-detect when you wash your hands and for how long, which should help keep you accountable.

Other improvements include better stability and reliability, group walking challenges in the Samsung Health app, and even home fitness programs. The update should be available now for Galaxy Watch 3 owners in the U.S., India, and South Korea, and will come in at 74MB. Unfortunately the Galaxy Watch Active 2, one of the best Android smartwatches, doesn't seem to be getting the same perks at the moment, but that could change. Both smartwatches were recently updated to include new ECG and blood pressure monitoring in Europe, which was a highlight of Samsun's latest wearable in our Galaxy Watch 3 review.