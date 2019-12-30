Looking for a little more Luke in your Skywalker stories? Word is that casting calls have been sent out to find the first portrayal of Luke Skywalker as a child, specifically to appear in the upcoming Star Wars: Kenobi series on Disney Plus (Disney+). Tipster Daniel Richtman noted on his Patreon page (via Star Wars Stuff) that the creators of the upcoming Kenobi series are looking to explore the distant relationship that "old Ben" had with Luke as he was a child.

Kenobi is an upcoming series exclusive to Disney+ that explores the lengthy period of time between the end of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode 3) and the time before Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode 4), which spans approximately 19 years. The Kenobi series has been announced to take place eight years after the end of Revenge of the Sith, placing Luke Skywalker at exactly eight years of age.

That makes Luke one year younger in this series than Anakin Skywalker was during the prequel beginning, The Phantom Menace (Episode 1). Very few canonical stories have taken place during this tumultuous period in Star Wars history, so it's exciting to finally see Rogue One getting some company for the deep storytelling that's sure to take place during the years of The Empire's buildup to galactic rule.

Seeing as casting calls aren't a guarantee of Luke's appearance in the upcoming Kenobi series, this information should be taken with a grain of salt, but leaves plenty of hope for fans that want to find out more about Luke's life on Tatooine with his Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. A few years back, a Korean webcomic explored seven-year-old Luke Skywalker's life and his encounters with the strange old hermit, much to the chagrin of his Uncle Owen.

While there's no current date for the airing of the first episode of Kenobi, we know the series is being actively produced and that Ewan McGregor is, indeed, playing the role of one of the last remaining Jedis once again for the length of the series. Given the popularity of Disney+'s first big original series, The Mandalorian and its confirmed season 2, it's highly likely that we'll see several seasons of Kenobi, as well.