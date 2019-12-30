What you need to know
- Casting calls are reportedly looking for an eight-year-old Luke Skywalker to appear on the upcoming Kenobi series.
- Kenobi explores the 19-year gap between the end of Revenge of the Sith (Episode 3) and the beginning of A New Hope (Episode 4).
- There's no confirmed release date for Kenobi, and details remain light on exactly what will be explored in the series.
Looking for a little more Luke in your Skywalker stories? Word is that casting calls have been sent out to find the first portrayal of Luke Skywalker as a child, specifically to appear in the upcoming Star Wars: Kenobi series on Disney Plus (Disney+). Tipster Daniel Richtman noted on his Patreon page (via Star Wars Stuff) that the creators of the upcoming Kenobi series are looking to explore the distant relationship that "old Ben" had with Luke as he was a child.
Kenobi is an upcoming series exclusive to Disney+ that explores the lengthy period of time between the end of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode 3) and the time before Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode 4), which spans approximately 19 years. The Kenobi series has been announced to take place eight years after the end of Revenge of the Sith, placing Luke Skywalker at exactly eight years of age.
That makes Luke one year younger in this series than Anakin Skywalker was during the prequel beginning, The Phantom Menace (Episode 1). Very few canonical stories have taken place during this tumultuous period in Star Wars history, so it's exciting to finally see Rogue One getting some company for the deep storytelling that's sure to take place during the years of The Empire's buildup to galactic rule.
Seeing as casting calls aren't a guarantee of Luke's appearance in the upcoming Kenobi series, this information should be taken with a grain of salt, but leaves plenty of hope for fans that want to find out more about Luke's life on Tatooine with his Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. A few years back, a Korean webcomic explored seven-year-old Luke Skywalker's life and his encounters with the strange old hermit, much to the chagrin of his Uncle Owen.
While there's no current date for the airing of the first episode of Kenobi, we know the series is being actively produced and that Ewan McGregor is, indeed, playing the role of one of the last remaining Jedis once again for the length of the series. Given the popularity of Disney+'s first big original series, The Mandalorian and its confirmed season 2, it's highly likely that we'll see several seasons of Kenobi, as well.
The most of Disney
Disney+
Star Wars Central
Want to see just about everything Star Wars has to offer? Disney+ has all the movies and shows that you'll need to live in a galaxy far, far away.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What do you think about the Pixel 4a leaks?
The Pixel 4a was recently unveiled thanks to leaked renders and rumored specs. Based on what we've seen so far, what are you thinking about the phone?
Leaked Pixel 4a renders reveal a hole-punch notch and 3.5mm headphone jack
The first batch of Google Pixel 4a renders have arrived, and there’s a lot to unpack. Assuming these are accurate, the phone will have a hole-punch notch, 3.5mm headphone jack, and familiar rear camera housing.
What Android 10 features do you like best?
Now that Android 10 has rolled out to a ton more devices since it was first launched back in September, we're checking in with our AC forum members to see which features they like the best.
Eat The Child from The Mandalorian...in cake form!
Baby Yoda has inspired myriad new desserts and treats, including a detailed cake and a Frappuccino you can order at Starbucks.