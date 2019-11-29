Whether you want headphones for escaping into your favorite music or drowning out the crowds on the trip home, the Stylish True Wireless from 1More is a fantastic choice. Not only are they great looking, but they offer an amazing sound, and right now, thanks to Black Friday, you can get them for over 40% off. These earbuds come in four different color options with black, teal, pink, and gold to help fit their model name — Stylish. With all the great features these earbuds offer, it's hard to go wrong for at $60.
Listening in style
1More Stylish
Good tunes and good earbuds
Not only do these earbuds look good, they come with top end specs like Bluetooth 5 and expert tuned audio experience. You'll get 24 hours of charging from the case, 6.5 hours of listening, and 3 hours of charge with only 15 minutes in the charging case. Going wireless was never so easy.
1More has packed a lightweight case with enough battery to get you 24 hours of charge with 6.5 hours of use in the earbuds themselves. When listening, you'll get a Qualcomm chipset and Bluetooth 5 to power the expertly tuned sound by Luca Bignardi — a Grammy Award Winning Sound Engineer. Should you run out of juice while you are listening to your favorite music or podcast, the charging case also offers quick charging to get you 3 hours of use in just 15 minutes.
The Stylish truly wireless earbuds even come with direct access to your voice assistant regardless if that's Siri or Google Assitant. Whether you use iOS or Android, these days when buying Bluetooth earbuds getting truly wireless is the way to go. If you haven't gone wireless, now is the time to give it a go.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
