If you're shopping for a smartwatch, it's no secret that Cyber Monday is one of the best times to cop an excellent deal on the wearable you've been longing for. As you check out all the eye-catching Cyber Monday Android smartwatch deals, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 might jump out at you for several reasons.

In addition to being a fairly new release, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also the company's very first Wear OS 3 smartwatch. Whether you're interested in the new operating system or you're more focused on the new health features, you won't regret buying this smartwatch. Keep in mind that this is just one of many Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy deals going on right now.

For many users, the advanced health sensors are the main attraction. The revolutionary 3-in-1 BioActive sensor is one powerful chip that can record numerous measurements, including your heart rate, ECG, blood pressure, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA). Regardless of why you're interested in the Galaxy Watch 4, all of the models are available for $50 off from major retailers, including Samsung.

This is the least you'll pay on Cyber Monday for a Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | $50 off In just a few short months, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has quickly become the best Android smartwatch on the market.

If you're eager to get your hands on the best Android smartwatches, there's no better time than now! The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is currently available at its lowest price yet. Regardless of which model you prefer, you'll get $50 off your purchase. Grab your preferred Cyber Monday Galaxy Watch 4 deal before they vanish!