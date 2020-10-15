YI is a company that strives to offer affordable security cameras for both inside and outside of your home, though we didn't see much from them in the way of Prime Day sales this year. Fear not, though, as YI just kicked off a huge post-Prime Day sale on its home cams offering 30% or more off regular prices.

There are different models to choose from including some suitable for indoor use and others that work great outdoors. With today's discounts, we're seeing all-time low prices with the multi-pack options offering the best value.

Home safe home Yi Indoor and Outdoor security cameras Score HD YI cameras for inside or outside of your home, or even your car, in this one-day sale. The cameras feature a bunch of smarts like motion detection, night vision, two-way audio, Alexa support, and more. These are best-ever prices. 30% off See at Amazon

YI's Outdoor Security Camera records in 1080p resolution and uses a 110-degree lens and universal ball mount to cover every direction around it. It's weather-resistant too, making it a suitable fit for both indoors and outdoors. You'll get motion-activated alerts and app notifications sent directly to your phone, and that feature works on both iOS and Android. You can use two-way audio to communicate through the camera, and it even features 12 infrared LEDs for night vision up to 50 feet. It comes with a free one-month trial to YI Cloud, and supports microSD cards up to 32GB.

One camera costs just $27.99 today, down from nearer $40, with the 2-pack of cameras offering the same value at $55.99 which is the lowest we've ever seen it go.

The YI Dome Camera 2-pack is also on sale, dropping to $45.49 in today's promotion. That's 30% off and a new low for the pair. They aren't weather-resistant but these would make a great pick to keep somewhere in your living room or elsewhere inside your home. Each camera records in 1080p and has a 345-degree horizontal and 115-degree vertical rotation range. Coupled with a 112-degree wide-angle lens, that means you can get full 360-degree coverage. These cameras can also lock on to moving objects when detected and pan to keep them in frame.

YI's cameras require a 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi connection which most modern routers and mesh networking systems like Eero support. Other camera models and bundles are also included in the sale, so it's worth checking it out in full while it lasts.