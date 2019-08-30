What you need to know
- Borderlands 3's Diamond Loot Chest Collector's Edition has been sold out for a while.
- Gearbox went back to the manufacturer to make an additional amount in very limited quantities.
- You can enter for a chance to purchase the Collector's Edition through Gearbox.
If you missed out on your chance to purchase the Diamond Loot Chest Collector's Edition of Borderlands 3, you'll have another one very soon. Gearbox announced at PAX West that it had gone back to the manufacturer to make another batch in a limited quantity. Unfortunately, they're not being given away for free. You'll need to enter for a chance to purchase one from Gearbox, but if you do win, you'll get some pretty slick loot.
The following items are included in the Diamond Loot Chest:
- Diamond Loot Chest replica
- Borderlands 3 character figurines (X10)
- Sanctuary 3 snap model
- Vault Key chains (X4)
- Cloth galaxy map
- Character art lithographs (X5)
Notice anything missing? Particularly the game itself? That's because it's not included in the Collector's Edition. You'll need to purchase Borderlands 3 separately for another $60. Because it's "a fantastic day for capitalism," as Marcus would say.
You can sign up for a chance to win before September 6th at 2:30pm PT on gearboxloot.com. Those lucky enough to have their name drawn will have the opportunity to buy the Diamond Loot Chest Collector's Edition for $190.
