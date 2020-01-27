Motorola's foldable RAZR, which was unveiled by the Lenovo-owned company in November last year, is finally available for pre-order in the U.S. The foldable phone can now be pre-ordered from Verizon's online store for $1,500. You can also choose to pay $62.49 in monthly installments over 24 months.

While Motorola had said last week that the foldable phone would be available in stores from February 6, Verizon's website suggests it will begin shipping only by February 14. Apart from the U.S., the foldable RAZR is currently available for pre-order in the UK as well.

As with Samsung's Galaxy Fold, Motorola has released multiple RAZR videos (via The Verge) with useful information for potential buyers, including precautions to ensure the phone's screen doesn't get damaged. Since the RAZR's screen has been designed to bend, the Lenovo-owned company says "bumps and lumps are normal."