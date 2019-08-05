The unlocked version of ASUS' flagship ZenFone 6 is finally available for pre-order in the U.S. You can now pre-order the 64GB and 128GB storage variants of the Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone on B&H Photo.

ASUS ZenFone 6 comes in 64GB and 128GB storage variants in the U.S. in Midnight Black and Twilight Silver colors. While the 64GB variant is priced at $500, the 128GB variant is available at $550. Unfortunately, the listing on B&H Photo does not specify exactly when the phone will start shipping.

The unlocked version of the ASUS ZenFone 6 is compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, AirVoice Wireless, Alaska Communications, Cricket Wireless, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Net10 Wireless, Red Pocket Mobile, Simple Mobile, Straight Talk, TracFone, and U.S. Mobile.

ASUS ZenFone 6 made its global debut at a launch event held in Spain in May this year. It has a 6.4-inch notchless Full HD+ display with a 92% screen-to-body ratio, made possible by the motorized 48MP + 13MP flip camera module. Similar to its main rival, the OnePlus 7, the ZenFone 6 runs on Qualcomm's 7nm Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood.

While the ZenFone 6 does not offer an in-display fingerprint sensor, it has an edge over its immediate rivals in terms of battery life. The phone has a massive 5,000mAh cell and supports up to 18W fast charging as well as reverse charging at up to 10W. When it comes to software, the latest flagship Android smartphone from ASUS runs on Android 9 Pie with the company's Zen UI customizations on top.

