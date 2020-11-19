Google's Pixel 4a 5G is now on sale from today. It had been available for pre-order for a while now, but it's now being made available for sale. Just as a refresher, it's a combination of the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 in terms of design and specs. It has the same full-screen display with a hole-punch display as both smaller phones, while it takes the screen size to 6.2-inches and keeps the same Snapdragon 765 and camera layout as the Pixel 5.

How much it costs will depend on where you're buying it from. If you're shopping at Google Fi, it'll start from $299 you're a new Fi customer, while upgrading Google Fi customers will be able to buy it from $349 with $150 off.

Otherwise, you're looking at $499 everywhere else, and $599 if you're shopping from Verizon for the 5G UW model.

Reviewing the Pixel 4a 5G, Android Central's Hayato Huseman concluded:

I think it's one of the better phones you can buy for $500, with a flagship-tier camera, modern Android 11 software, and excellent battery life. But if you're looking to save money, as is often the case when you're considering a Pixel A device, the Pixel 4a seems like a better fit. If, on the other hand, you want all the flagship amenities you can get from Google, you should spend the extra $100-200 on the Pixel 5.

It's a great phone, and it's the most Pixel you can get from Google this year around. They may be a Pixel 6 XL next year, but if you want the largest screen with the Pixel experience (the Nokia 8.3 not included), you would be wise to take a look at the Pixel 4a 5G.