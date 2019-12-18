Amazon and Google have long had a contentious relationship, and there are still some competing Google products that Amazon does not sell. Now Amazon is offering electronic gift cards for YouTube, and they work for much more than just paying for YouTube Premium to get rid of the persistent pop-ups. They can be used to pay for a YouTube TV subscription, YouTube Music, or to buy into your favorite YouTuber's premium channel. The minimum amount you can get for a gift card is $25, and it can go up to as much as $100 if you're feeling particularly generous.

The gift cards are actually credited to Google Play, so you can use the credit throughout the Google Play store, which includes its own premium apps, movies, TV shows, and books. You can buy the cards in preset amounts or pick your own dollar figure, and you can choose from a couple of festive designs. The cards are red, no other color. Just red.