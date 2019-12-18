What you need to know
- You can now purchase YouTube gift cards on Amazon.
- The gift cards range from $25 up to $100.
- They can be used for YouTube Premium, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV.
Amazon and Google have long had a contentious relationship, and there are still some competing Google products that Amazon does not sell. Now Amazon is offering electronic gift cards for YouTube, and they work for much more than just paying for YouTube Premium to get rid of the persistent pop-ups. They can be used to pay for a YouTube TV subscription, YouTube Music, or to buy into your favorite YouTuber's premium channel. The minimum amount you can get for a gift card is $25, and it can go up to as much as $100 if you're feeling particularly generous.
The gift cards are actually credited to Google Play, so you can use the credit throughout the Google Play store, which includes its own premium apps, movies, TV shows, and books. You can buy the cards in preset amounts or pick your own dollar figure, and you can choose from a couple of festive designs. The cards are red, no other color. Just red.
When you buy a card, you pick the date the gift will be sent, and on that day, your recipient will get an email from Amazon. When they open the email (they better not send it to spam!) they get a link to Amazon where they can redeem the card. They will get a code that can then be redeemed on either YouTube or Google Play, and the gift will be credited to that account.
Give YouTube
YouTube Gift Cards
Put YouTube in a stocking
If you know someone who has a favorite premium YouTube channel or loves YouTube Music, a YouTube gift card may be on their Amazon wish list. The cards also work on Google Play!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
