What you need to know
- Epic Games recently launched a new promotional event in Fortnite that gives 2 free months of Disney+ to players who spend real money in the game.
- The promotion officially starts from November 10 (7PM ET) to December 31, 2020, but it will also apply for players who spent money from November 6 (10AM ET).
- Existing Disney+ subscribers are not eligible for the offer.
Baby Yoda and season 2 of The Mandalorian" is well underway, and so, Epic Games is giving Fortnite players a chance to watch it all for "free."
Starting from November 10 (7PM ET) to December 31, 2020, Fortnite players who spend real money in the game can get 2 free months of Disney+. According to the official announcement, this applies for players who "purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase in Fortnite."
This will most definitely drive a lot of Fortnite players to make their first in-game purchases. As for already paying players, this is just an added bonus. If you already bought something before the promotion start date, don't worry. The offer also applies for purchases made from November 6 (10AM ET). You'll just have to wait until November 10 to actually redeem the offer on a soon-to-be-live link: fortnite.com/disneyplus.
If you don't want to pay for Disney+ after the first two free months, you can actually cancel your subscription as soon as you redeem the offer. In this way, you'll be able to avoid the automatic charge while still being able to use Disney+ for the 2 month period.
Unfortunately, if you're already a paying Disney+ subscriber, you're ineligible for this offer. On top of that, even if you cancelled your Disney+ subscription but there's still time left on your last month of service, you're also not eligible for the promotion.
If you're a Fortnite player who's been itching to join in on The Mandalorian hype, this may be the perfect time to do it. Or, if for some reason, you haven't experienced either of those things yet, it looks like the universe is coming together to speak to you.
Disney+
If you've been missing out on The Mandalorian and more importantly, Baby Yoda memes, it might be time for you to join the fun. Watch season 2 starting today as well as a variety of Disney content from Pixar movies to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
