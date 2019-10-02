You can finally make Duo voice calls from your Google Home

You could make Duo video calls on the Nest Hub Max and audio calls on the Nest Hub (which doesn't have a camera), but the feature wasn't available on Google Home or Home Mini. That's changing now as Google is finally rolling out the feature to its Assistant-enabled speakers.

As spotted by our friends over at Android Police, you can now enable Duo audio calls on your Google Home, Home Mini, or Home Max. All you have to do is navigate to the Google Home app, select the Account tab, go to Settings -> Services -> Voice and video calls -> Video & Voice Apps and toggle your Assistant-enabled speaker.

Google notes that the feature is limited to users in the United States that have the language set to English, but I was able to get Duo audio calls working on my Google Home devices. For what it's worth, I have the Assistant language set to English (United States), so if you're having trouble seeing the feature, you should switch the language and try again.

Once set up, Duo calls went through without any issues: I was able to call contacts just by saying, "Hey Google, call [contact] on Duo." I was also able to call other Google Home devices scattered around my house by using the same command, and thus far it has been smooth sailing.

Tried Duo calls on your Google Home yet? How do you like the feature?