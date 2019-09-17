Xiaomi introduced a host of products in India today, with updates to the Mi TV range, new wearables, and a smart water purifier. The Mi TV has emerged as a tour de force in the market, dominating sales in the online segment over the last 18 months. Xiaomi is rolling out three new models in the Mi TV 4X range: a 43-inch option, 50-inch variant, and a new 65-inch model. As always, all models in the Mi TV range come with Android TV, and there's also a new Data Saver feature that lets you monitor data usage better.

All three models in the Mi TV 4X series feature 4K with HDR10, sleeker design with ultra-thin bezels, and better audio with four drivers, including two woofers. The 65-inch variant also has a Reality Flow Engine that lets you view content at 60fps — ideal for sports. However, the motion smoothing feature isn't ideal when it comes to movies, TV shows, or any content that's shot at the standard 24fps, and you do get the option to disable it.

Xiaomi has also introduced a 40-inch entry-level option in the Mi TV 4A series, with that particular model coming with a 1080p panel. Here's the breakdown of the new TVs:

Mi TV 4X 65 (4K): ₹54,999

Mi TV 4X 50 (4K): ₹29,999

Mi TV 4X 43 (4K): ₹24,999

Mi TV 4X 40 (1080p): ₹17,999

Once again, the pricing allows Xiaomi to firm up its position in the budget segment. Xiaomi also made a key announcement at the event: Netflix. For 18 months, Xiaomi has been working behind the scenes to roll out Netflix on its TVs, and that day is finally here. All four TVs introduced today will have Netflix and Prime Video out of the box, and Xiaomi says it will deliver the update to older models over the coming months.

That's not all for today, as Xiaomi also introduced its Mi Band 4 in India. The fitness band is set to retail at just ₹2,299 ($32), making it a fantastic choice for those looking for a budget wearable. Xiaomi dominates the budget space, and after using the Mi Band 4 for a month, I'm convinced it is the best budget fitness band in the market today:

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 review: A must-have budget fitness tracker under $50

Earlier this year, I talked about how the lifestyle segment is the next frontier for Xiaomi in its quest to become an ecosystem player. To that effect, Xiaomi is launching its water purifier in India. The water purifier connects to Mi Home, and gives you real-time data on water level in the tank, and TDS quality.