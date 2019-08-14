Xiaomi unveiled the Andorid One-based Mi A3 earlier this year in Spain, and the phone is slated to make its way to India next week. Xiaomi is launching the Mi A3 in India on August 21, just a day after the Realme 5 series debuts in the country.

The new addition to the brand's Android One line comes with a Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 6.01-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a 4030mAh battery that supports 18W Quick Charge 3.0. It is puzzling that Xiaomi went with a 720p panel on the Mi A3 this time, considering its predecessor had a Full HD screen. It is possible, however, that Xiaomi will change the panel for the Indian market considering how just aggressive the budget segment is in the country.

The Mi A3 sports a waterdrop notch for a 32MP sensor in the front. At the back, you get a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP ultrawide angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the princing front, the Mi A3 is expected to slot in at around the ₹19,900 ($280) for the 64GB storage variant, but it is likely Xiaomi will be aggressive with the pricing based on the hardware on offer.

Xiaomi's first two Android One devices have been great — I particularly liked last year's Mi A2 a lot — so it'll be interesting to see how the Mi A3 fares. I'll have plenty more to talk about the phone next week, so stay tuned.

Best Xiaomi phones in 2019