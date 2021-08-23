Xiaomi teases flagship Mi 11T series ahead of launch

What you need to know
- Xiaomi has teased the launch of its next affordable Android flagship.
- The Mi 11T series could debut at a global launch event on September 15.
- Rumors suggest Xiaomi's upcoming Mi 11T Pro will have a 120Hz OLED display and support 120W wired charging.
Xiaomi today teased the launch of a new affordable flagship that could give the best Android phones from Samsung and OnePlus a run for their money. The phone is set to debut at a global launch event on September 15 and is likely to be a successor to last year's Mi 10T Pro.
As per a video posted by Vietnamese YouTube channel The Pixel last week, the Mi 11T Pro will arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 120Hz AMOLED display. Keeping the lights on will be a 5,000mAh battery with support for identical 120W fast charging as the Mi 10 Ultra and Mi Mix 4.
Alongside the Mi 11T Pro, Xiaomi is also expected to announce the vanilla Mi 11T with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and a 120Hz OLED display. The phone is also said to feature a triple-camera setup with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a telemacro sensor with 3x zoom.
Last year's Mi 10T series phones proved to be quite popular with consumers in markets such as India and Europe, thanks to their impressive hardware and aggressive pricing. While it remains to be seen if the Mi 11T series phones will be as affordable as their predecessors, you can expect them to offer better value than the Mi 11 series.
