The publication spotted a number of live images of what is supposed to be the Mi 10T Pro on a site called OfferUp . Curiously, the site is now down for some reason, with an "Error 1020" message indicating that the "website is using a security service to protect itself from online attacks."

Thanks to some sleuthing by the folks XDA Developers , we now know that the Chinese giant is apparently prepping a trio of flagships under the Mi 10T moniker. And that these phones are probably coming to global markets.

If you loved the Mi 10 Ultra , but were dejected by Xiaomi's decision to not release the phone outside China , don't fret: Xiaomi may have something extraordinary planned for global markets, after all.

The alleged live shots show the phone's impressive quad-camera setup, as well as references to its codename: Apollo. With some additional checks against the phone's IMEI number and hidden code in the recently released MIUI 12, the publication was able to match the phone listed on the online marketplace with the names Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro.

Twitter user Abishekh Yadav, meanwhile, claims that the duo will be paired with a third phone, the Mi 10T Lite. He also offered some information about the possible specs of the Mi 10T Pro:

[ Exclusive ] Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro & Mi 10 Lite Launching Soon Globally.

Here is The First Look Of Mi 10T Pro.

Mi 10T Pro Specs.

•5000mAh Battery

•144Hz Refresh Rate

•108MP Rear Camera

•May Be Side Mounted Fingerprint Scanner I Am Not Sure About This One.#Mi10TPro #Mi10T pic.twitter.com/8ngfxyrzZo — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 26, 2020

The folks at XDA were also able to confirm some of the alleged specs for the device by looking at the code for Xiaomi's camera app and some of the kernel source code. Their analysis suggests the Mi 10T Pro (referred to as 'apollo pro') will feature a 108MP primary camera, while the regular Mi 10T (codenamed 'apollo') will boast a 64MP sensor. The code also suggests the company is working on global variants of the phone, making a launch outside just China/India quite likely.

The publication further asserts that the Mi 10T Pro, at least, will feature a 144Hz display, putting nearly every other flagship smartphone to shame, except perhaps the most hardcode of gaming smartphones — like the ASUS ROG Phone 3. The handset will likely be powered by either the Snapdragon 865 or the Snapdragon 865 Plus.

Best Xiaomi Phones in 2020