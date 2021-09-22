Xiaomi is set to launch a new line of smartphones aimed at younger consumers. The new series, dubbed Civi, will be unveiled at an event in China on September 27.

As per a teaser posted by the company on its Weibo page, the new Civi series will offer "fashionable and diversified designs and innovative imaging technology." Sadly, the teaser doesn't include any other details regarding the upcoming smartphone line.

According to some rumors, the upcoming Civi series is going to succeed the Mi CC series, which was launched in 2019. Xiaomi's first phone with a 108MP camera, the Mi CC9 Pro, was also part of the CC series. It made its way to global markets as the Mi Note 10.

Rumors also claim that Xiaomi is likely to launch two new Civi series phones next week. The vanilla model is tipped to come with a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 778G or 780G chipset, and a 64MP rear camera.

The Pro model, on the other hand, is expected to feature a more impressive camera setup with a 5x periscope lens. On the software side of things, both phones are expected to ship with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

While it looks like the new Civi series phones will be limited to China, they could launch in international markets with different branding to take the fight to Samsung's best Android phones in the mid-range segment.