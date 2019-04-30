On April 30, Xiaomi announced that its first 5G capable phone, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, is ready to launch with sales beginning in Switzerland starting May 2. It will launch on the Swiss network Sunrise and customers can visit Sunrise stores beginning May 2 to get hands-on with the device and feel the raw speed of 5G networks.

Xiaomi first unveiled the Mi Mix 3 back in October of last year with the promise of a 5G variant of the device to come at a later date. We have since seen it pop up at MWC, but now it is making its way to Switzerland via the Sunrise mobile network that offers 5G coverage to over 150 cities and locations.

Unlike the original Mi Mix 3 which uses a Snapdragon 845, the 5G version uses the faster Snapdragon 855 and the X50 5G modem capable of connecting to sub-6GHz signals for up to gigabit-class download speeds. The Mi Mix 3 5G also includes 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and dual cameras on the back and front of the device.

One of the Mi Mix 3's claims to fame is the nearly bezel-less display, which it achieves by utilizing a sliding design to allow for the selfie cameras to remain hidden when not in use.