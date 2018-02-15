Shortly after the launch of the Mi Mix 2 , rumors started flying around suggesting that Xiaomi was working on a new variant called the "Mi Mix 2S" with an iPhone X -like notch near the top of the display. These rumors were quickly shut down, but a few months later, it would appear that a Mi Mix 2S is, in fact, in the works.

The fine folks at XDA Developers recently acquired firmware files for the Mi Mix 2S, confirming not only that its codename is "polaris", but a lot of specifications we can expect for the device as well.

All the ingredients for a solid 2018 flagship are here.

According to these files, the Mi Mix 2S will ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor, a large 3,400 mAh battery, and a display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 resolution. Android 8.0 Oreo will be present on the Mi Mix 2S out of the box, and as such, there will be support for Google's Project Treble. Other mentioned specs include dual-SIM support, an IR blaster, and some sort of AI camera tech similar to what's found on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

As for the design of the Mi Mix 2S, that's still unknown. The photos we saw in November were confirmed to be a regular Mi Mix 2, but it's not entirely unlikely that Xiaomi will adopt the notch for the phone. This is a trend that more and more manufacturers are trying to mimic, and it's even something that will have native support in the next version of Android.

Pricing and release date details are also up in the air, but even so, the Mi Mix 2S is shaping up to be another 2018 flagship that's worth a place on your radar.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 review: Astounding, audacious, accessible