What you need to know
- Xiaomi has officially unveiled and launched the Mi Box 4S Pro in China.
- The Mi Box 4S Pro is one of the very few 8K streaming boxes in the world.
- It's got an upgraded 16GB of storage, HDMI 2.1 support, and Bluetooth voice controls.
Xiaomi has officially launched the Mi Box 4S Pro, an 8K Android TV streaming box and a successor to the 4K Mi Box 4S.
It comes with an upgraded 16GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, Bluetooth voice controls, as well as support for HDMI 2.1. Much like the Chinese version of the Mi Box 4S, it runs MIUI on top of the Android TV operating system. No other specs have been confirmed from the announcement, however, it's good to see a more minimal design for the new Mi Box.
The Mi Box 4S Pro is available now for 399 yuan (approximately $60 USD), exclusively in China. According to Android Authority, there is no confirmation yet on whether or not there will be a global launch as a Xiaomi representative has stated that there are "no global plans to share at the moment." The Mi Box 4S has been available in the U.S. for nearly two years, so we do hope to see the upgraded version outside China in the near future (preferably with Android TV).
While the Mi Box 4S Pro is a little pricier than the $50 Mi Box 4S, the 8K capability is a worthy upgrade. In addition, the 16GB of storage is also an upgrade over the 8GB of storage on the Mi Box 4S.
Android TVs and Android TV streaming boxes may not be flying off the shelves at the moment, but it's always exciting to see new ones come to the market, and the new Mi Box is one of the very few 8K streaming boxes available right now.
Xiaomi Mi Box S
The Mi Box 4S Pro might not be available in the US, but if you're looking for a sleek affordable 4K HDR Android TV box for your living room, the Mi Box S might be the one for you.
