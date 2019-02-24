Xiaomi showed off its newest model — and a revamped 5G model of last year's phone — at Mobile World Congress, along with some ridiculously fast wireless charging, 48MP cameras, and holographic phone coatings. The future sure is shiny, isn't it?

Xiaomi kicked off the event with 5G — because 5G is the Barcelona buzzword this week — refreshing last fall's Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with a new 5G version. Xiaomi has been working on 5G trials with China Mobile and named 5G partnerships with Vodeafone, TIM, 3, and Sunrise during its announcement, and it even demod the Snapdragon X50 5G modem inside the Mi Mix 5G live on stage using Orange Spain's 5G network.

The Mi Mix 3 5G also sport a hybrid cooling system, 3,800 mAh battery, and a dedicated Google Assistant button, while still packing that neato magnetic slider for the front camera and 12Mp dual cameras setup on the back. The Mi Mix 3 releases in May in Onyx Black and Sapphire Blue for €599 in Europe (about £520).

Then we have the brand new Mi 9. This phone isn't a slider like the Mi Mix 3, but at least it's packing a OnePlus 6T-like teardrop notch instead of a hole-punch. The Mi 9 packs a 6.4-inch screen, in-screen fingerprint sensor, sapphire glass lens covers over the rear "AI triple-camera" module — which includes a 48MP Sony camera — and a mesmerizing reflective nano-laser engraved holographic pattern and nano-coating to produce a rainbowed halo effect on the Mi 9's Gorilla Glass 5 back that I cannot stop staring at.

The Mi 9 houses a Snapdragon 855 processor and 3,300mAh battery that you'll be able to recharge in a hurry whether you plug in and use Qualcomm's QC4+ at 27W or use Xiaomi's new 20W fast wireless charging system that claims to safely charge the Mi from dead to full in 90 minutes. Xiaomi says the new system has been certified safe by TÜV Rheinland and announced three 20W wireless chargers to use it with: a 20W Mi Wireless Charging Pad, 20W wireless car charger, and a 10,000 mAh wireless power bank. The Mi 9 is also Qi EPP certified, so it'll be able to use third-party Qi chargers, too.