What you need to know
- Xiaomi's Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are now official in India.
- Both phones made their global debut last month.
- The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will go on sale in India from October 16.
Xiaomi's flagship Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro phones, which were unveiled late last month, have now officially made their debut in India. The two phones boast solid hardware specs and have been priced aggressively to take on some of the best Android phones on sale in the country right now.
The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, both phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. They also feature a 20MP selfie camera, an IR blaster, stereo speakers, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
In the camera department, the Mi 10T has a triple-lens setup at the rear with a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. The Mi 10T Pro, on the other hand, uses a 108MP main sensor with an f/1.69 aperture lens and support for up to 8K video recording.
The Mi 10T has been priced at just ₹35,999 ($491) for the 6GB/128GB version and ₹37,999 ($519) for the 8GB/128GB version. Xiaomi's Mi 10T Pro will be available in a lone 8GB/128GB version, priced at ₹39,999 ($546). Both phones will be available from October 16 via Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home, Mi Studio, and Mi Preferred Partner stores across the country.
