Vivo introduced its latest APEX series concept phone last week, touting an in-display selfie camera and insane 60W wireless fast charging. Now, rival smartphone maker Xiaomi has showcased its upcoming fast wireless charging solution, claimed to fully charge a phone with a 4,000mAh battery in just 40 minutes.

Xiaomi's upcoming 40W wireless fast charging solution was teased on Weibo today by the company's Vice President Chang Cheng. The time-lapse video shared by Cheng shows a Xiaomi device with a 4,000mAh battery being wirelessly charged to 57% in 20 minutes and hitting 100% capacity in 40 minutes.

Unfortunately, however, Cheng did not reveal just how long consumers will need to wait before they can get their hands on a Xiaomi phone with 40W wireless charging support. The company's latest flagship phones, including the Mi 10 Pro, offer 30W wireless charging. Xiaomi had also showcased its 100W wired fast charging solution last year, but it is yet to launch a phone supporting the technology. Last month, Xiaomi VP Lu Weibing revealed on Weibo that there are quite a few challenges that it needs to overcome before launching a phone with 100W charging.

Vivo's 60W Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W is claimed to charge a 2,000mAh battery in just 20 minutes. However, just like Xiaomi, Vivo hasn't confirmed if it will launch a phone with the tech this year.

Best Xiaomi Phones in 2020