Xiaomi may take some time to launch its latest flagship phones outside of China. The Xiaomi 12 series is tipped to be released globally by the end of February or early March.

According to Mukul Sharma, a regular tipster, the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro will make their international debut during these months. MySmartPrice was the first to report on the new claim, and if this is correct, the phones will be available outside of China a little later than when the Xiaomi Mi 11 series was released globally last year.

Xiaomi's latest challengers to the best Android phones are also said to arrive in India soon after the global announcement.

It is not clear why the phones' international versions will take longer than usual to arrive, but the delay will put their arrival one to two months behind last year's release schedule. As a brief recap, the Mi 11 series debuted in China in late December 2020 and launched overseas in February 2021.

A separate claim by Digital Chat Station also sheds light on when the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will break cover. As reported by GizmoChina, the higher-end model could be unveiled in China sometime in the middle or by the end of February, with a periscope super-telephoto lens as its headline feature. This means the Ultra model could see a global release a few months later.

The latest devices were unveiled in China late last month, though Xiaomi has remained tight-lipped about their global release. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset powers both the standard Xiaomi 12 and its Pro variant. The Xiaomi 12 Pro also has a 6.73-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display, while the regular model has a 6.28-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.

In terms of pricing, there has yet to be any official word on the phones' retail prices outside of the Chinese market. To recap, the Xiaomi 12 costs 3,699 yuan (approximately $580), while the Pro model costs 4,699 yuan (approximately $738).