What you need to know
- The Xiaomi 12 series could launch globally later than its predecessors did last year.
- Xiaomi is tipped to release the phones outside China by the end of February or early March.
- The Indian launch is expected to follow soon after the global debut.
Xiaomi may take some time to launch its latest flagship phones outside of China. The Xiaomi 12 series is tipped to be released globally by the end of February or early March.
According to Mukul Sharma, a regular tipster, the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro will make their international debut during these months. MySmartPrice was the first to report on the new claim, and if this is correct, the phones will be available outside of China a little later than when the Xiaomi Mi 11 series was released globally last year.
Xiaomi's latest challengers to the best Android phones are also said to arrive in India soon after the global announcement.
It is not clear why the phones' international versions will take longer than usual to arrive, but the delay will put their arrival one to two months behind last year's release schedule. As a brief recap, the Mi 11 series debuted in China in late December 2020 and launched overseas in February 2021.
A separate claim by Digital Chat Station also sheds light on when the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will break cover. As reported by GizmoChina, the higher-end model could be unveiled in China sometime in the middle or by the end of February, with a periscope super-telephoto lens as its headline feature. This means the Ultra model could see a global release a few months later.
The latest devices were unveiled in China late last month, though Xiaomi has remained tight-lipped about their global release. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset powers both the standard Xiaomi 12 and its Pro variant. The Xiaomi 12 Pro also has a 6.73-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display, while the regular model has a 6.28-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.
In terms of pricing, there has yet to be any official word on the phones' retail prices outside of the Chinese market. To recap, the Xiaomi 12 costs 3,699 yuan (approximately $580), while the Pro model costs 4,699 yuan (approximately $738).
These are the best shows on HBO Max right now
HBO Max provides subscribers with access to both HBO classics and new Max originals, meaning there's tons of content to choose from. With that in mind, here's a selection of the best shows on HBO Max right now.
Five things Samsung needs to do better in 2022
Samsung had a strong year for hardware with the Galaxy S21 series, A52, and Galaxy Z foldables solidifying its position as the leading phone manufacturer. However, as we head into 2022, here are the things we feel Samsung needs to change.
This is the upcoming 2022 flagship our readers are most looking forward to
We wanted to know which upcoming 2022 flagship our readers were most excited for, and the votes indicate a clear winner with some runner-ups.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2021
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2021.