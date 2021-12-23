Shop Holiday deals at: Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | Dell | Samsung

Leaky leaky

Images of the Xiaomi 12 leak ahead of launch and it looks gorgeous

That leather back looks pretty svelte, don't you say?
Derrek Lee

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra reviewSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Images of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 have leaked.
  • The phone will feature a triple camera setup and leather back on at least one model.
  • The Xiaomi 12 will launch on December 28 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The Xiaomi 12 is only days from launching, but of course, the smartphone world is kind to no one, and images of the phone have just leaked in full

The shots come courtesy of leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) and corroborate previous renders from another leaker, Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks), giving us a complete look at the upcoming flagship.

The most prominent feature is the sizeable 50MP camera sensor on the back, flanked by two smaller camera modules. That would match rumors that the primary camera would have a lower resolution than its predecessor.

However, the camera resolution isn't the only thing that's smaller. The device will apparently feature a 6.28-inch curved display, which is quite a bit smaller than the 6.81-inch display on the Xiaomi Mi 11. However, that would put it squarely on par with the Galaxy S21's 6.2-inch panel, although the Galaxy S22 is rumored to go even smaller. That said, there have been rumors that Xiaomi is going smaller for 2022 and will include a compact "Mini" model among the 12 lineup.

From the photos, it looks like Xiaomi includes a leather backing on at least one model similar to devices like the OPPO Find X2 Pro.

The Xiaomi 12 is set to launch on December 28, which is just around the corner, although a global launch won't come until later. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which will be the flagship chip powering 2022's best Android phones.

