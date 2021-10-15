What you need to know
- XGIMI has launched a new 4K Ultra Short Throw laser projector.
- The new XGIMI Aura is HDR10 compatible and can project up to 150 inches.
- It is priced at $2,499 in the U.S.
Chinese smart projector brand XGIMI has introduced its first-ever laser projector. The new XGIMI Aura is an ultra short-throw projector that requires just 8 inches of space to display at 100 inches. It can achieve its maximum display size of 150 inches from 17.3-inches away.
The UST projector can display at 4K resolution with support for HDR10 and peak brightness of 2,400 lumens, which is higher than even the best Android TVs.
Like the XGIMI Halo+, the new Aura runs Android TV 10 out of the box. This means you can watch content from popular streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ without any external hardware. It comes with built-in Chromecast as well, enabling seamless casting. The XGIMI Aura also has three HDMI ports for easy connectivity to external devices such as Blu-ray players and video game consoles.
To help users "find the perfect picture," the Aura offers eight-point keystone and manual focus corrections. Along with delivering an impressive picture, the projector also promises an immersive audio experience thanks to a 60W Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Audio support, two tweeters, and two subwoofers. XGIMI claims the speakers are so good that they can be used as a soundbar when you're not using the Aura to watch content.
The XGIMI Aura 4K UST laser projector is now available to purchase in the U.S. for $2,499. While it is only available from the company's online store right now, you'll soon be able to buy it from Amazon as well.
