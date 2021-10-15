Chinese smart projector brand XGIMI has introduced its first-ever laser projector. The new XGIMI Aura is an ultra short-throw projector that requires just 8 inches of space to display at 100 inches. It can achieve its maximum display size of 150 inches from 17.3-inches away.

The UST projector can display at 4K resolution with support for HDR10 and peak brightness of 2,400 lumens, which is higher than even the best Android TVs.

Like the XGIMI Halo+, the new Aura runs Android TV 10 out of the box. This means you can watch content from popular streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ without any external hardware. It comes with built-in Chromecast as well, enabling seamless casting. The XGIMI Aura also has three HDMI ports for easy connectivity to external devices such as Blu-ray players and video game consoles.