2020 has been quite the year, hasn't it? The good news is that we're almost to 2021, and with that comes a fresh start to go after any goals that went by the wayside this past year. For a lot of people, that includes being more active and staying in shape.

Withings makes some of our favorite health/fitness smart products currently available, and in honor of Cyber Monday, it's slashing prices across the board on just about everything. Whether you're in search of a new fitness watch, scale, or something else, there's something in this sale for you.

With prices cut by up to $104 in some cases, you don't want to sleep on this.

One of the products Withings is highlighting the most is its Steel HR watch. It looks like a normal watch at first glance, but there's a lot more going on behind-the-scenes. It supports all-day activity tracking, sleep tracking, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. It's even waterproof and lasts up to 25 days on a single charge!

The Steel HR is available in a variety of case finishes and watch band styles, giving you tons of choices when it comes to the Steel HR's aesthetic. You can keep it simple with the silver body and silicone watch band, or go all-out with the gold body and metal link wristband — the choice is yours.

Another watch you'll want to check out is the Withings Move. It doesn't have a heart-rate sensor like the Steel HR, but it's considerably cheaper and still has things like activity tracking, waterproofing, and lasts up to 18 months with its battery.

You also have things to choose from like the Pulse HR fitness tracker, smart scales, thermometer, and more.

Any of the deals above are 100% worth jumping on, so whether you buy a watch, scale, or a couple of things, you can't go wrong. Happy Cyber Monday!