Best answer: If you want the best possible sound quality, you'll want to use a wired headset. If you're looking for convenience, wireless is the way to go.

Wired headsets also provide better audio quality through the microphone. Many more of them are also compatible with a PlayStation 4, and you won't need to worry about their battery life like you would a wireless headset, which will need to be charged eventually.

Wired headsets reliably offer better audio quality because they're receiving the audio frequency directly through the cable. Wireless headsets are prone to interference and latency from outside forces depending on the frequency that they use. A wired connection bypasses the issues. Think of this as being similar to a Wi-Fi connection vs. an Ethernet connection for your internet: The wired Ethernet connection is always going to be more reliable and perform better than Wi-Fi.

A wired headset will typically connect through a 3.5mm jack or USB. When using one that connects through a 3.5mm jack, you'll plug it into your DualShock 4 controller. If it's using USB, you can plug it directly into your console.

Wired is also usually cheaper than wireless depending on the brand and quality. You can still find an expensive wired headset that costs more than some wireless pairs, but in general a wired connection brings down the cost.

Why would you get a wireless headset?

Wireless headsets are loved for their convenience. You don't need to deal with any cords or worry about your cable management. Just sync it up for the first time and you're ready to go.

This is also assuming comparative quality between the two products. An expensive wireless headset can provide a better experience than a cheap wired headset so long as it has better audio drivers.

How do they work with the PS4?

For the most part, nearly every headset that uses the aforementioned wired connections should work with PS4. You may run into some issues if the built-in headset microphone is not on the same cord, but there are usually adapters that you can purchase to make the mic functional.

Unfortunately, not every wireless headset is compatible; it all depends what type of wireless connection the headset uses. Most Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connections are compatible with PS4, but some wireless headsets are specifically designed for Xbox One. Some Bluetooth headsets may even require an adapter and dongle for PS4 as well.