I have used Chromebooks since 2014 and used them full-time for four years. Some of my Chromebooks have been premium and luxurious, like the Google Pixelbook and the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, but the ones I've used longest are 11.6-inch budget-minded models like the Lenovo C340 and C330. Many tech enthusiasts revile Chromebooks as "fake laptops," thinking they can't "do anything" because they don't support classic computer applications like Windows and Mac. Well, I'm back on my first new Windows laptop in a decade, the Acer Aspire 5 that I will be reviewing in the coming days. It's been a serious adjustment, coming back here after all these years on a Chromebook, and as I remember all the arguments people make about why a "cheap" Windows laptop beats a cheap Chromebook, they're just all falling flat for me. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Chromebooks are not just cheap, disposable laptops

Let's start with the definition of "cheap" in each category. A "cheap" Chromebook is $200-$400 depending on the size and specs, while a "cheap" or "budget" Windows laptop can still run you $550-$800. For laptops under $400, you are 100% better off buying a Chromebook because Chrome is designed to run on budget-minded hardware; you'll see better initial and long-term performance and less lag as you add more apps to the machine. For $550, your money will still go much farther with a Chromebook. Touchscreens are far more plentiful in this price range for Chromebooks, and the performance gap we mentioned above will still be significant enough to notice between the Chromebook and Windows laptop.

For example, the best Chromebook today is the $400 Lenovo Flex 5, which gives you a 10th Gen i3, a 13.3-inch touchscreen, front-facing speakers, a backlit keyboard, and all-day battery life. The Acer Spin 713 regularly drops to $530 for basically the same specs as the $550 Aspire 5 — 10th Gen i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD — and it comes with a beautiful 2K touchscreen and a much better battery life than the washed-out non-touch display and mediocre battery life on the Aspire 5. While the Chromebooks sell in the highest volume are the $200-$400 "cheap" Chromebooks, this doesn't mean high-end Chromebooks don't exist. After all, from Google to Samsung to ASUS to Lenovo, there are premium, high-powered Chromebooks to be had if you're after that perfectly simplified Chrome experience but still want a truly great laptop. Chromebooks are not just a browser

Speaking of a simplified experience, just because Chrome OS is a lightweight system doesn't mean it's incapable of running anything but the Chrome Browser. Chromebooks can run Progressive Web Apps just like Windows 10, can install and run Android apps via the Google Play Store, and can install Linux apps, too. Yes, I spend a great deal of time in the Google Chrome browser — that's where my work is! — but I also use Android apps a couple of times a day alongside PWAs. The most-used Android app on my Chromebook is actually a Microsoft app: Microsoft Solitaire Collection, which I believe actually has a better layout on Android with less wasted space.

Best of all, the PWAs and Android apps all sync between my machines. When I set up a Chromebook to review it, I log into my Google account, and by the time I finish with the rest of the initial setup, my apps are installed and ready to go. This is in stark contrast to the Windows laptops I've used so far, where I've had to go hunt down my legacy apps and get them re-installed from their various websites: Chrome, Audacity, et cetera. Yes, apps from the Microsoft Store are all in one place to re-download and re-install, but it's not an automatic process. On the topic of apps, especially in the lower-end segment, it's amazing how many apps come pre-loaded on these Windows machines. Lenovo didn't go overboard with pre-loaded apps like Acer did — seriously, Acer, two dozen pre-installed apps?? — but instead, Lenovo completely covered the taskbar with pinned apps and toolbars. I know that there are ways to get Windows laptops without all the bloat, but not a single Chromebook comes with this nonsense on it! And, of course, all of these services are trials. You'll still need to pay for Office 365, you'll have to shell out for whatever security suite is pre-installed — assuming you don't just strip them off and install something better — and OneDrive only has 5GB of free storage rather than the 15GB of free storage offered by Google Drive. Chromebooks are easy to manage and share

My mother came to visit a couple of weeks ago. She didn't bring a laptop with her — she was here on vacation, after all — so when she wanted to check email and get a little work done, I just grabbed one of my charged Chromebooks off the pile and handed it over. She could choose if she wanted to sign in as a second user on the Chromebook, and everything she did was sandboxed away from my apps and work data. God bless Guest mode and sandboxed users. If all I had were Windows laptops, I'd've had to go into Account Settings first and add them as a second user — or just let her use my sign-in and hope she didn't stumble on anything. This is by design: Chromebooks are partially designed for schools and businesses, two markets where you need to easily add extra accounts and need ways for other people to use a machine without full access — and without mucking up the machine for other users. Google still offers a standing $150,000 reward for anyone who finds an exploit that can consistently hack a Chromebook from Guest mode, and it's been years since anyone's done it.

While schools rely on G Suite for Education and much more robust tools for managing what their students can or can't do, Chromebooks have gotten easier and easier for parents to manage for their kids, especially in the last 18 months. Contrast this with Windows, where there are ways to enable parental controls through Windows Security, but they're incomplete and confusing to navigate for less tech-savvy parents. And of course, because of the way users are completely sandboxed from each other in Chrome OS and nothing anyone installed touches the core system, you don't have to worry about your kid bricking the family computer for everyone by installing something they shouldn't. If you've had to take a kid's computer to the repair shop more than twice this year, it may be time to swap them to a Chromebook until they learn to take care of it. Chromebook keyboards are not weird, they're wonderful