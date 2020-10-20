Parallels and Google have made the idea of running Windows programs on a Chromebook a reality with an edition of Parallels for Chrome OS. On a Chromebook, the whole thing works very much like Parallels on a MacBook, with a complete operating system — in this case, Windows 10 — running on top of whatever operating system it was installed on. Google has created a specific container for Parallels to use for sandboxing, but you can drag and drop, copy and paste, and even share files between the two.

The catch? You need a supported enterprise-focused Chromebook and it has to be part of the Chromebook Enterprise or Chromebook for Education program to use it.

That's a detail many overlooked when we first learned about the upcoming feature, but that's how things are today. I expect this to change in the future, but there is no guarantee. Seeing how most of us aren't using enterprise management tools to admin our Chromebooks, this is an important detail.

You're going to need beefy specs even if you have an enterprise Chromebook.

Another detail is that most Chromebooks wouldn't be supported even if they are part of an enterprise system. This is not a choice from either Google or Parallels, but because you simply need higher specs to run Windows on Chrome than you do Android apps or Linux programs.

Finally, you will need a licensed full copy of Windows 10 if you meet the criteria above. That's because this isn't any sort of tacked on solution; this is a fully complete and easy to use Windows 10 system. Again, this is exactly how things work on a MacBook, so there are no surprises.

The recommended minimum hardware is an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Yes, those are heavy specs for a Chromebook, but this is a heavy load. As of October 20, 2020, the list of recommended Chromebooks is as follows:

HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise

HP Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise

Google Pixelbook

Google Pixelbook Go

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Acer Chromebook Spin 13

Dell Latitude 5300 2-in-1 Chromebook Enterprise

Dell Latitude 5400 Chromebook Enterprise

Lenovo Yoga C630 Chromebook

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436FA

Parallels says this list will be further updated and you can always visit the Parallels website for an up-to-date version.

I know that a lot of people were hoping that they could start running Windows apps on their Chromebook today, but the reality is that this is software for the enterprise environment right now. And it looks like a dream for a company that has deployed Chromebooks and its IT department.

Installation and using Parallels