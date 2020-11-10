Win an Until You Fall prize pack from Schell Games!

Until You Fall is one of our favorite VR games around, and this Until You Fall giveaway is sure to get you pumped all day long with its synth-wave soundtrack. The game just launched on the Oculus Quest platform, PlayStation VR, SteamVR, and Oculus Rift after a full year in early access, and developer Schell Games has partnered up with us to deliver a great prize pack to four lucky winners!

Until You Fall is a VR-exclusive hack-and-slash roguelite that pits players in a never-ending battle against hordes of enemies in an attempt to save Rokar. But death isn't the end — In fact, death is the only way to level up and get more powerful over time. While defeating each area filled with enemies, players can choose from several power-ups, including Aether, the power currency used in the game to enhance weapons and gain new abilities.

Each wave of enemies is successively harder, and each of the three level tiers not only increases in difficulty but also in weapon and enemy variety, as well. Realistic physics will have your arms swelling like a hard workout at the gym as you block and dodge enemy attacks between bouts of well-timed and accurately-placed swings.

The Prize