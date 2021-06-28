The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, England has been holding its annual Tennis championship since 1877. Unlike other Grand Slam tennis events though, Wimbledon is still held on grass. The Club itself currently has 18 tournament grass courts, eight American clay courts, two acrylic courts and five indoor courts as well as 22 Aorangi Park grass courts which are used as practice courts before and during The Championships.

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the oldest tennis tournament in the world is back on and we have all the details on how you can watch every match at Wimbledon 2021 on TV or online.

The two-week tennis tournament kicks off on Monday, June 28 and will run all the way till Sunday, July 11 with coverage of each day's matches beginning at 11am BST in the UK or 6am ET / 3am PT in the U.S. While Wimbledon was cancelled last year, there will be some fans in attendance at this year's tournament and up to 15,000 people will be able to watch the matches in the Centre Court during finals weekend.

After losing to Novak Djokovic during the semifinals at the French Open, two-time Wimbledon champion Rafel Nadal announced that he won't be attending this year's tournament. As a result of him sitting out this year, Novak Djokovic will be in the perfect position to add another Grand Slam victory to his record. If he does win his sixth Wimbledon Singles trophy and 20th Grand Slam, Djokovic will be tied with Nadal and Roger Fedrer for most Grand Slam wins.

Japan's Naomi Osaka has also said she'll be sitting out Wimbledon this year to spend with friends and family which leaves the women's field wide open. This will give Ashleigh Barty, Barbora Krejcikova as well as rising stars Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff a chance to shine.

When it comes to the prize money for winning this year's tournament, the winners of the Men's and Women's Singles will each receive £1.7 million, the Men's and Women's Doubles champions will receive £480,000 per pair and the Mixed Doubles champions will receive £100,000 per pair.

Whether you're a huge fan that has been waiting over a year to watch the world's oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament or just want to tune in to see a few matches at The Championships this year, we'll show you how to watch Wimbledon 2021 from anywhere in the world.

Wimbledon 2021 - When and where?

This year's Wimbledon Championship will begin on Monday, June 28 and run until Sunday, July 11 and will be held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it has been since 1877. The Women's Final will be held on Saturday afternoon on July 10 and the Men's Final will be held on Sunday, July 11. Each day the tournament will begin at 6am ET / 3am PT in the U.S. and at 11am BST in the UK.

How to watch Wimbledon 2021 in the UK for free

Tennis fans in the UK will be able to watch the entirety of this year's Wimbledon tournament for free on TV on BBC and online using BBC iPlayer. The network will show matches on BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button. Beginning at 11am BST every day from June 28 till July 11.

BBC iPlayer Stream the BBC's coverage of Wimbledon 2021 for free online with BBC iPlayer. Free at BBC iPlayer

How to watch Wimbledon 2021 in the U.S.

As ESPN and the Tennis Channel have split the broadcast rights to this year's Wimbledon tennis tournament, that means you'll need a cable package with both channels if you don't want to miss a single match on TV. Alternatively though, you can stream the entire tournament online with a subscription to ESPN+ or on ESPN's website but you will need to login with the details from your cable provider to do so.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch all of the matches at Wimbledon 2021? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to ESPN and the Tennis Channel so you can watch the tournament online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.