After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the oldest tennis tournament in the world is back on and we have all the details on how you can watch every match at Wimbledon 2021 on TV or online.
The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, England has been holding its annual Tennis championship since 1877. Unlike other Grand Slam tennis events though, Wimbledon is still held on grass. The Club itself currently has 18 tournament grass courts, eight American clay courts, two acrylic courts and five indoor courts as well as 22 Aorangi Park grass courts which are used as practice courts before and during The Championships.
The two-week tennis tournament kicks off on Monday, June 28 and will run all the way till Sunday, July 11 with coverage of each day's matches beginning at 11am BST in the UK or 6am ET / 3am PT in the U.S. While Wimbledon was cancelled last year, there will be some fans in attendance at this year's tournament and up to 15,000 people will be able to watch the matches in the Centre Court during finals weekend.
After losing to Novak Djokovic during the semifinals at the French Open, two-time Wimbledon champion Rafel Nadal announced that he won't be attending this year's tournament. As a result of him sitting out this year, Novak Djokovic will be in the perfect position to add another Grand Slam victory to his record. If he does win his sixth Wimbledon Singles trophy and 20th Grand Slam, Djokovic will be tied with Nadal and Roger Fedrer for most Grand Slam wins.
Japan's Naomi Osaka has also said she'll be sitting out Wimbledon this year to spend with friends and family which leaves the women's field wide open. This will give Ashleigh Barty, Barbora Krejcikova as well as rising stars Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff a chance to shine.
When it comes to the prize money for winning this year's tournament, the winners of the Men's and Women's Singles will each receive £1.7 million, the Men's and Women's Doubles champions will receive £480,000 per pair and the Mixed Doubles champions will receive £100,000 per pair.
Whether you're a huge fan that has been waiting over a year to watch the world's oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament or just want to tune in to see a few matches at The Championships this year, we'll show you how to watch Wimbledon 2021 from anywhere in the world.
Wimbledon 2021 - When and where?
This year's Wimbledon Championship will begin on Monday, June 28 and run until Sunday, July 11 and will be held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it has been since 1877. The Women's Final will be held on Saturday afternoon on July 10 and the Men's Final will be held on Sunday, July 11. Each day the tournament will begin at 6am ET / 3am PT in the U.S. and at 11am BST in the UK.
How to watch Wimbledon 2021 in the UK for free
Tennis fans in the UK will be able to watch the entirety of this year's Wimbledon tournament for free on TV on BBC and online using BBC iPlayer. The network will show matches on BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button. Beginning at 11am BST every day from June 28 till July 11.
BBC iPlayer
Stream the BBC's coverage of Wimbledon 2021 for free online with BBC iPlayer.
How to watch Wimbledon 2021 in the U.S.
As ESPN and the Tennis Channel have split the broadcast rights to this year's Wimbledon tennis tournament, that means you'll need a cable package with both channels if you don't want to miss a single match on TV. Alternatively though, you can stream the entire tournament online with a subscription to ESPN+ or on ESPN's website but you will need to login with the details from your cable provider to do so.
Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch all of the matches at Wimbledon 2021? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to ESPN and the Tennis Channel so you can watch the tournament online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to both ESPN and the Tennis Channel, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange Sports Extra package for $46 per month. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR. In order to watch the Tennis Channel though, you'll need to sign up for the service's Choice package for $84.99 per month
- FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month - FuboTV's Sports Plus package for $75.99 gives you access to the Tennis Channel as well as over 80 other channels but not ESPN. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
How to watch Wimbledon 2021 in Canada
Canadian tennis fans will be able to watch all of the action at Wimbledon this year on TSN and the network's coverage will begin each day at 6am ET / 3am PT.
If you're not a TSN subscriber yet, you can get access to the network's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription if there are other sports or events you want to watch.
Get a Wimbledon 2021 live stream in Australia for free
Just like in the UK, Australian tennis fans will be able to watch all of the matches at Wimbledon 2021 on TV on Channel 9 and online using the network's free streaming service 9Now. However, if you're a die-hard fan that wants to watch every match on every court, then it may be worth it to sign up for Stan Sport. A subscription to Stan Sport costs an additional AUD$ 10 per month on top of a subscription to Stan which costs AUD$ 10.
Coverage of Wimbledon in Australia will begin each evening at 8pm AEST / 6pm AWST and will last into the early hours of the morning.
Watch Wimbledon 2021 from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Wimbledon 2021 in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the two-week long tennis tournament you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
