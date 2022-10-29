Will older Amazon Fire HD 8 cases fit on the 2022 version? Best answer: No. While these devices carry the same name, there are differences in where the buttons, ports, camera, and a light change in size that won't let the previous generation Amazon Fire HD 8 cases work for the 2022 iteration.

Close, but not quite

Amazon Fire tablets are some great devices, especially given their prices. The Fire HD 8 (2022) brings some good upgrades over the previous models that many users will enjoy. If you're upgrading from the 2020 version and want to keep your case or are looking to purchase a case — will the earlier model cases work for the 2022 version?

Unfortunately, no, you won't be able to continue using your older Fire HD 8's case. This also applies when browsing for a new case. While it would be nice to be able to reuse that old case, Amazon has made some physical changes in tandem with the internal ones, so the old case just won't work anymore.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

For starters, the actual shape of the tablet has changed slightly. The dimensions of the latest 12th Gen tablet are just a tad bit different compared to the 10th Gen, 7.94” x 5.40” x 0.37” and 8.0” x 5.4” x 0.4” respectively. Then there are the volume rocker and power button placements that have been switched. Because of this, any cases before the 2022 version just won't fit the latest Fire HD 8 (2022).

Even though Amazon has changed the tablet enough to ruin any chance of your old case working, we have rounded up some of the best cases for your Fire HD 8. We also have a couple of recommendations below.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Power in a comfortable size The Fire HD 8 got its upgrade this year and the changes made were excellent. The faster processor leads to a much better experience while using the tablet. Amazon also improved the battery life to keep it all powered up.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) Tablet Cover View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Style and coverage Amazon has always made great first-party accessories for its products and this case for the Fire HD 8 is no exception. The fabric on the outside has a great feel to it, and the folding cover makes a nice stand to prop up your tablet.