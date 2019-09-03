Android 10 is upon us, and whether you're excited about its new permission settings for apps or the glorious dark mode, there are plenty of reasons to be eager for Google's latest and greatest. However, as with all Android updates, there's a difference between when Google launches the final build and when the new software actually arrives on your smartphone. Today, we'll be taking a look at all of the major OEMs and breakdown when exactly you can expect an Android 10 update for your device. Google Pixel

Samsung

Huawei

Motorola

Nokia

OnePlus

Odds & Ends Google Pixel

Let's start with Google's own phones, the Pixel series. Android 10 has been guaranteed for every existing Pixel device, with the full list being as follows: Pixel 3a / Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Pixel / Pixel XL As of September 3, Android 10 started rolling out for all of these handsets, making them the first batch of phones to be treated to 10's goodness.

Samsung

Samsung is the big player in the Android world, as well as the biggest player in the entire smartphone world. The needle moves a fair bit when Samsung updates a phone, and we're sure that several models will be seeing Android 10. While Samsung has yet to release an Android 10 roadmap of any sorts, we're quite certain you can look forward to the update on the following phones: Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy S9 and S9+

Galaxy Note 9 It's possible that older handsets such as the Galaxy S8, S8+, and Note 8 will get Android 10 treatment, too, but we wouldn't hold our breath for that. As usual, expect to see updates begin around the time the Galaxy S11 is announced when all the kinks are worked out. Huawei

Huawei is one of the world's largest smartphone OEMs, with its devices ranging from high-end flagships to low-cost budget options. Huawei has also yet to share any official details regarding its Android 10 plans, but there are a few devices we'd expect to receive the update. These include: P30 and P30 Pro

P20 (including P20 Pro and P20 Lite)

Mate 20 (including Mate 20 Pro, Lite, and X)

Honor View 20 While talking about Huawei and software updates, it's important to briefly mention the company's current trade ban from the United States. As of right now, Huawei will still be allowed to update its existing devices to Android 10, meaning owners of devices like the P30 and Mate 20 shouldn't have anything to worry about. It remains more unclear how the ban will affect new Huawei phones that are released later this year and in 2020, plus with things seeming to always change on this front, who knows what'll happen in a month or two. Should anything significant happen with Huawei's ability to update its phones to Android 10, we'll be sure to let you know.

Motorola

Motorola used to be on top of its game when it came to Android updates, but in recent years, the company has gotten slower and more inconsistent with how it handles new software. With that said, there are a few updates we're (fairly) confident will see an update to Android 10. Moto G7, G7 Power, G7 Play, and G7 Plus

Moto Z4

Moto Z3 and Z3 Play

Moto E6

Motorola One

Motorola One Power

Motorola One Action The "Motorola One" phones are part of Google's Android One program, meaning they're guaranteed to receive the Android 10 treatment. The One Action that's sold in the U.S. will strangely not have Android One software, but it should still see a timely update nonetheless. Nokia

When it comes to Android updates, one company that stands out among the rest is Nokia. Led by HMD Global, this current iteration of the Nokia brand has become synonymous with phones that have clean software and get timely, consistent updates. In fact, Nokia's already shared its update plans for Android 10, with the official breakdown being as follows: Q4 2019 Nokia 7.1

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 9 Pureview Q1 2020 Nokia 6.1

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 2.2

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 3.2

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 8 Sirocco Q2 2020 Nokia 2.1

Nokia 3.1

Nokia 5.1

Nokia 1 OnePlus

OnePlus touts fast updates and a fast track to the latest version of Android as a feature of its phones. The company has proven time and time again that platform updates can be done quickly and fairly bug-free, and that shouldn't change with Android 10. Here are the phones we expect to see it on: OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5 OnePlus hasn't made any official statement regarding its Android 10 plans, but that should change sooner rather than later. Odds & Ends