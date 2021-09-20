You could set the highest-suction, thickest-bristled vacuum in one spot to work for a minute straight, but if it's working on a dried-in spill or some really stubborn mud, it's probably never going to get the job done. While vacuums can suck up loose debris, there's no getting past the need to get your floors wet and give them a good scrub. Fortunately, just as robot vacuums have come to take the task of cleaning up dust and hair off your hands, mop attachments for quality robot vacuums can let them expand their ability to give your floors a complete cleaning.

The typical robot vacuum has a few spinning bristles that help direct dust, dirt, and other debris into the center where it gets sucked up. Though that can do a little bit of work to loosen up some lightly stuck-on messes, you'll probably find over time that your floors start to look dirty even though they may feel clean. The dried-in spills and tracks from wet shoes (especially if you're coming in from snow that's been treated with salt) can really build up, and they won't respond to your vacuum no matter how frequently you schedule cleanings.

You don't have to bust out a bucket and a sponge to tackle these stuck on messes any more, though. A growing number of robot vacuums will let you convert them into handy little mopping machines with just a quick swaps of a few components.