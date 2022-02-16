Samsung's latest Galaxy S22 Ultra is all the rage right now, giving the Samsung faithful their first Note device in more than a year. It's crammed with high-end specs, including the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and quad-camera array boasting 10X optical zoom. It's easily one of the best Android phones you can buy, and it'll set you back a cool $1,200 when it launches later in February. But the device occupying the opposite end of the S22 spectrum is arguably just as important. Small but mighty

The smaller Galaxy S22, selling for $799, is a flagship Android phone in a small form factor, which is quite the rarity in 2022. Usually, stepping down in terms of screen size means also taking an inevitable downgrade in terms of performance. And while the base model S22 lacks some features of the Ultra, like the S Pen and extreme telephoto cameras, the core experience is unaltered: you get the same processor, smooth refresh rate, and key photographic features; plus the same Google-beating four years of Android platform updates. The S22's screen diagonal takes a 0.1-inch reduction compared to its direct predecessor, but that figure doesn't tell the full story. It also doesn't give the noticeably slender in-hand feel of the Galaxy S22 (versus the S21) proper credit. The dimensions just reveal how much shrinkage has occurred — the S22 is 5.7mm shorter and four grams lighter than the S21. The base model Galaxy S22 being smaller this year is no accident. It's a deliberate design decision that very clearly lands it in the same "small flagship" territory occupied by the iPhone 13 Pro.

