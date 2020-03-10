Best answer: Motorola's successors to the Moto G7 lineup are available in the U.S. — they just have different names. The Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power can be thought of as Moto G8 phones by different names, with Motorola just wanting to clean up its branding a bit. However, it actually makes things more confusing when you realize that Motorola is selling a Moto G8, G8 Power, G8 Play, and G8 Plus in other countries.

The Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power fill the shoes of the Moto G8 in the United States

Motorola struck gold with the launch of the original Moto G in 2013, and every year since, the company has launched a new model following a conventional naming scheme. There was the Moto G2, G3, G4, G5, G6, and G7. For 2020, it'd only be natural for Motorola to launch the Moto G8 — right?

As it turns out, that's not what happened. Instead, Motorola is giving us the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power for our 2020 Moto G phones. They're successors to the Moto G7 lineup and can be thought of as Moto G8 devices, but that's not what Motorola is calling them.

The Moto G Stylus is the most impressive of the duo, with the biggest draw being its included stylus. This is a first for any Motorola Android phone, and it allows you to take handwritten notes, draw, and more. It also has 128GB of internal storage and a 16MP Action Cam that allows you to record landscape video while holding the phone vertically. It's pretty cool!

As for the Moto G Power, its selling point is its 5,000 mAh battery. Motorola says that's enough endurance for up to three days on a single charge, making it an exciting pick for people that aren't always near a power outlet.

The idea behind all of this is to simplify the branding for consumers, but as it turns out, it actually makes things even more confusing when you look and see what Motorola is doing in other parts of the world.

However, Motorola is selling Moto G8-branded phones in other countries