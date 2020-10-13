Prime Day doesn't just have amazing deals on cool tech , it also has some great deals on home goods and appliances. I've moved out on my own and making dinner can be a struggle, especially when I have no motivation to do so (DoorDash has become a quick favorite of mine). But I am in the market for something that makes cooking easier for me. That air fryers are labelled as "healthy" and "oil-free" is an added bonus.

Air fryers are multi-purpose and you'd be surprised at the amount of recipes you can actually cook in them. As amazing as Instant Pots are, they can't do everything. For just $75, this air fryer should be your trusty companion for dinner times.

Don't mistake this as a knock on Instant Pots. They're wonderful. In fact, you can buy several models that also double as air fryers. I tend to eat a lot of unhealthy foods, though, so getting an air fryer is a no-brainer. I can still eat my favorite foods without worrying about most of that grease and oil trying to give me a heart attack. I'm only 25 years old. I don't need that in my life in the hell year of 2020.

Anyways, air fryers are good and you should give them a try even if you're a little skeptical. I know it's blasphemous to say, but bacon can actually be cooked in an air fryer and still taste amazing. Depending on who you ask, they might even say it tastes better than normal (I'm on the side that it tastes just as good in different ways).